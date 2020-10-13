MSU studying distracted driving deterrents

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Researchers at Michigan State University are teaming up with law enforcement to find the best way to deter distracted driving.

Police in Wayne and Kent Counties are cracking down on distracted driving through Monday using a combination of “highly visible enforcement” and electronic signs discouraging cell phone use by drivers.

MSU civil engineers will study how effective those methods are, both on their own and in combination.

Last year, 70 people were killed in distracted driving accidents on Michigan roads.

Wayne and Kent Counties were chosen because they have high rates of serious distracted driving crashes.