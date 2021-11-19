MSU to implement additional safety measures in the coming weeks

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After adding more than 300 security cameras to campus, Michigan State University is unveiling two new safety initiatives for Spartans to use.

Our campus is a safer place when we all work together to advance a common, shared vision of what it

means to be a community. These new initiatives are a direct result of the partnership and

collaboration between our department and the students, faculty and staff we serve.” Michigan State University Vice President for Public Safety and Chief of Police Marlon Lynch

The first of the initiatives is a Police and Public Safety Committee, which will assist police leaders in setting standards that the department needs to meet the specific needs of the MSU community.

Committee members will include students, faculty and staff from a variety of academic departments

and administrative units, as well as student and employee organizations. The committee is co-chaired by two student representatives.

“Student representation is so important, especially those who identify as students of color,” said Sujin

Lee, a James Madison College junior and committee co-chair. “As a representative from the

Multicultural Greek Council, I want to be able to be a voice of my community within this space as best as

I can.”

The second change that Spartans can expect is the SafeMSU App, which will add a myriad of resources for students, including a virtual friend walk.

The virtual friend walk feature will allow students to share their location with a friend who can follow their progress to a certain destination.

Other features include:

One-touch emergency calls

Access to Safe Ride from the Associated Students of Michigan State University

Link to NightOwl from the Capital Area Transportation Authority

Form to send tips to the police

The app will be available on the App Store and Google Play on Dec. 13.

The initial rollout is available to those on or visiting the university’s East Lansing campus; future versions will

be available to other MSU locations across the state.