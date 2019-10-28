MSU trustee resigns over handling of Nassar case

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Nancy Schlichting has resigned from Michigan State University Board of Trustees over concerns about how it continues to handle the Larry Nassar scandal.

Schlichting sent a letter of resignation to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the governor’s office confirmed to News 8.

The Detroit News, which first reported the resignation, said Schlichting cited concerns over failure to launch an independent investigation. “It has become very clear to me that my commitment to have an independent review of the Nassar situation, and to waive privilege so the truth can come out, is not shared by the MSU Board Chair, legacy Board members, and some newer trustees,” Schlichting wrote in a portion of the resignation letter.

The former chief executive of the Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, Schlichting was appointed to the board in December 2018 by Gov. Rick Snyder, taking over for George Perles, who resigned after being accused of covering up a rape allegation against Nassar.

Hundreds of girls and women say Nassar, a former sports doctor for MSU and USA Gymnastics, sexually abused them under the guise of providing medical care. He is serving long prison sentences for federal child porn charges and state-level sexual assault charges.

Whitmer will now name Schlichting’s replacement. The seat will be up for election in November of 2022 and the winner of that election will take office in the beginning of 2023.

“Governor Whitmer is grateful to Trustee Schlichting for her service to the university,” her office said in a statement. “The governor takes her responsibility to appoint a new trustee very seriously. She is committed to appointing someone who will work together with President Stanley and the remaining board members to build a campus culture that respects diversity, listens to survivors, and makes a college education more affordable and accessible for Michigan families.”

Also Monday, former MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon was ordered to stand trial after being accused of lying to police during their investigation into Nassar.