EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State University Union reopened at 8 a.m. Monday after conversations with students, faculty, staff, and building partners.

As the Union reopens back up to the public, officials say there will be therapy dogs to welcome students to the building. The MSU Employee Assistance Program (EAP) will be present to support employees, and Counseling & Psychiatric Services (CPS) will be available for students as well.

The ‘soft opening’ Monday will allow people to take advantage of the resources that the MSU Union provides.

Vennie Gore, Student Life Engagement at MSU, said there will be multiple resources open to students for the reopening.

“There are about 30 events that are going to be available for students in the next 3-4 weeks as we get closer to the end of the semester; and another 11 events that we have planned for the community. We are also saying to our staff that if you don’t want to come back, that’s okay, we will find other opportunities for them,” Gore said.

Common areas such as the first floor lounges, computer labs, and Sparty’s Convenience Store will be open at 8 a.m., although the food court will remain closed.

School officials say they decided to reopen the union after hearing from students that were ready to go back, however, they also said they’re aware that not everyone agrees.

The MSU Union was built in 1929 and Gore said there’s a lot of history and that the building has and will continue to serve as a living room for campus.

“For some students, it will be about reclaiming space. I think for other students that may have other feelings, we want to help them slowly into coming back,” Gore said.

Gore said he knows it will be difficult for some students to return. But, for others this will be a powerful day.