EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s common for scammers and bad-faith actors to try and take advantage of people after tragedies.

That’s why Michigan State University is warning students and community members of scams attempting to capitalize off the mass shooting on Feb. 13.

Usually, these businesses sell unlicensed clothing and merchandise, often claiming that proceeds will go toward the victims.

“The university cannot verify that proceeds from the sales of these unlicensed products will be donated to the Spartan Strong Fund,” MSU spokesperson Dan Olsen said in a statement.

The Spartan Strong fund is an MSU-run fund that aims to help Spartans in times of crisis. Currently, it is paying the hospital bills for students injured during the mass shooting.

The following stores and vendors are approved by MSU. Proceeds from these stores will go towards the Spartan Strong fund.