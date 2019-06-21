MSU will receive $40 million in federal funding for the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – $40 million in federal funding for MSU’s Facility for Rare Isotope Beams passed the U.S. House of Representatives appropriations bill.
The bipartisan letter was signed by Reps. Jack Bergman, Bill Huizenga, Dan Kildee, Fred Upton, Andy Levin, Paul Mitchell, Debbie Dingell, Elissa Slotkin, Haley Stevens and Rashida Tlaib.
The senate is expected to take up their version of the bill later this summer.
FRIB has received $590.2 million in federal funding to date and once completed it will be the world’s most powerful radioactive beam facility.
According to the 2015 Nuclear Science Advisory Committee Long Range Plan, “Initiating its scientific program will revolutionize our understanding of nuclei and their role in the cosmos.”
