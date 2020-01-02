MSUFCU members reporting suspicious activity on their accounts

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Some Michigan State University Federal Credit Union members are seeing unauthorized international transactions on their cards.

“Our fraud systems are notifying members via text alert of suspicious activity that is not typical to the members’ account behavior,” said MSUFCU President and CEO April Clobes in a written statement. “We have been made aware of these transactions and are actively working with our card processors to block the transactions before they are attempted on the cards.”

Clobes said members should respond “no” to messages of unusual activity when the transaction is not theirs.

Anyone noticing unusual activity, can call (888) 393 – 1172 to report it.

The statement goes on to say that members are not liable for fraud transactions.

Members are also able to lock their cards in the mobile app to prevent any unauthorized transactions and unlock before they make a transaction.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available and WLNS Jordan Gulkis will have more details on 6 News at 11.