EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The MSU Federal Credit Union has given Michigan State University’s arts programs a boost- a $5.5 million boost, to be exact.

Over the next five years, the funds will be focused into three categories, integrating arts and educational experience, campus infrastructure and research.

Michigan State considers the arts to be key instruments of knowledge and understanding embedded across the university’s educational, research and creative endeavors. Our arts strategy is an important component of the university’s strategic objectives of student, staff and faculty success; impactful innovation; and diversity, equity and inclusion. I want to thank MSUFCU for sharing our vision and investing in this vital area.” MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D.

Approximately $2.5 million will go toward the MSUFCU Arts Power Up Endowment which will fund the MSUFCU Arts Power Up Arts Residencies at the STEAMpower Project and the MSUFCU Arts Power Up to Start-Up program.

The MSUFCU Arts Power Up Arts Residency at the STEAMpower Project is to generate research and modes of cross-disciplinary learning by bringing artists, researchers and graduate student collaborators together to address global challenges.

The MSUFCU Power Up to Start-Up will provide internships for high school students and MSU undergraduates in fields associated with arts and culture nonprofits.

Another $2 million will finance the MSU Museum’s new CoLab Studio, and the final $1 million will go towards the College of Music’s MSUFCU DREAM Fund, or Detroit Regional Engagement and Access Music Endowment.

The CoLab Studio is the next iteration of the former Science Gallery at MSU.

The DREAM Fund is designed to provide sustainable resources to support the College of Music’s outreach and engagement programs in Detroit.