MSU’s free virtual classes on gardening and houseplants are green-thumb therapy

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With many people stuck at home and still adapting to social distancing, Michigan State University Extension is launching a line of virtual classes aimed at sharing the joy of gardening — regardless of your gardening experience and whether or not you even have a yard.

According to our media partners MLive, each session in the new weekly “Cabin Fever Conversations” from MSU Extension will feature a guest speaker on a different gardening-related topic, such as seed saving, container gardening, flower bulbs, and caring for house plants.

Isabel Branstrom, one of the program’s coordinators and a consumer horticulture educator with MSU Extension, said these online sessions are meant to educate as well as spread some spring cheer.

“We saw a need to brighten people’s lives and remind them that in their own spaces, the garden is still there, and that it can be a place to find peace and to learn,” she said. “We’re hoping it’ll just be a really nice space to take a break from whatever you’re doing and get your mind in the garden and start to get inspired.”

The free Cabin Fever Conversations will be held every Friday at 10 a.m. indefinitely. Each class will be less than an hour long, and will be held over the Zoom web conferencing platform.