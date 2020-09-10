MSU’s Interfraternity Council denies temporary ban on social gatherings

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State University Interfraternity Council held a vote last month regarding COVID-19. This was an effort made to temporarily stop social gatherings at Greek chapters off-campus.

East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens said, “I think that it would have been good for that organization to take a strong stance.”

MSU’s Interfraternity Council didn’t have enough votes to temporarily limit events like day parties, mixers, or family and alumni events.

MSU Alpha Epsilon Pi member Austin Winslow said, “The idea was that you know, you wanna try to limit the risk as much as possible like people are still gonna do parties at non-IFC houses, but I was kind of shocked that it didn’t pass.”

Even though most of the fraternities were in favor, the council was just two votes shy of having the required two-thirds majority for it to pass.

11 chapters voted against it and 6 News spoke with the president of one fraternity about their decision to vote no. He said they didn’t want to be restricted by the end of the semester if things did get better.

MSU Alpha Gamma Rho President Conner Heeg said, “I mean everyone has a responsibility to be safe because it affects everyone in the community and I believe they should be being more responsible.”

MSU Alpha Gamma Rho Member Colten Aiken said, “We are making sure that we’re gonna be safe here. We’re not letting too many people outside in and stuff like that. We’re not holding large gatherings, not partying with random people off the streets.”

Winslow said, “It doesn’t seem that hard to comprehend, but for some people it is and it should be like a no brainer. It should be clean. Obviously there will be a couple of people, but it shouldn’t be as close as it was.”

Mayor Stephens hopes they change their minds.

Stephens said, “For them to make that kind of stance I think, you know, sets the tone. So, you know I was disappointed. I hope they reconsider the vote. The president of the university also sent them a letter that asked them to reconsider the vote.”

124 cases of COVID-19 were reported by MSU since students returned for their first week of classes. The cases were linked to multiple large student gatherings in the East Lansing.