Multiple car crash closes down part of US-127
UPDATE: Three vehicle crash closes down part of US-127

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE (6:10 p.m.): Three cars are involved in the crash that happened on US-127 just after 5:00 p.m.

The crash happened at Kipp Road, according to MDOT.

ORIGINAL STORY: Southbound lanes of US-127 in the Mason area are closed to an accident.

The incident occurred near Barnes Road, according to Capital Area Ingham County Alerts.

6 News has a photographer on the scene and is working to update this story as more information becomes available.

