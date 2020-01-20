UPDATE: Three vehicle crash closes down part of US-127

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE (6:10 p.m.): Three cars are involved in the crash that happened on US-127 just after 5:00 p.m.
The crash happened at Kipp Road, according to MDOT.
ORIGINAL STORY: Southbound lanes of US-127 in the Mason area are closed to an accident.
The incident occurred near Barnes Road, according to Capital Area Ingham County Alerts.
