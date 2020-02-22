Multiple crews battling house fire just north of the city of Onondaga

Multiple departments are battling a house fire just north of the city of Onondaga.
The two story home with an attached garage is located in the 4000 block of South Onondaga Road.
6 News captured smoke and flames coming from the top of the house.
Fire crews are still on the scene as of 11:15 p.m. and no official information has been released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
