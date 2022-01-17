VIDEO: Multiple crews on scene of structure fire in Holt

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple crews are on scene of a structure fire on Jarco Dr. in Holt, just off of Keller Rd.

There are at least six fire trucks and two ambulances on scene and 6 News can confirm there is smoke coming out of the top of one of the buildings in there area.

The Delhi Township, Mason, Meridian and Lansing fire teams are on the scene.

A witness says the teams have been on the scene for a little over an hour.

Stay with 6 News as we continue to bring you updates as we learn more.