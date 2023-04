LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire on North Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Lansing on Thursday.

Lansing Fire officials tell 6 News one person was at home during the fire, but they were not injured. There were no animals at the house.

The home is near Greenwood Avenue and as of 1:30 p.m. there was no smoke coming out of the home and crews appeared to have knocked the fire down.

At this time the cause of the fire is unknown and the investigation is still ongoing.