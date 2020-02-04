LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE: About 20-25 people evacuated the building and have been outside for nearly a half hour, according to a neighbor.
ORIGINAL POST: Multiple departments are responding to an apartment fire that started just before 6:00 p.m. today.
The Willow Vista Apartments are in the 500 block of West Willow St in Lansing.
The Lansing Police Department and Fire Department are on scene and the road is closed.
Although one unit looks like it suffered heavy damage and the building has been evacuated, at this time no injuries have been reported.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
UPDATE: Multiple crews responding to apartment fire in Lansing
