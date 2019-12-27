Multiple departments respond to crash north of Mason

Many shoppers across Mid-Michigan were up early today to beat the rush to find some discounts. The National Retail Federation says that nearly 70% of holiday consumers will shop the week after Christmas.

Despite a shorter than usual shopping season, this year holiday retail sales were up over three percent. This is mostly because holiday shoppers spent nearly 20% more on their online shopping than the previous year according to data from Master Card. Today other shoppers like Ann Jordan were on their way home from celebrating Christmas with their daughter when they decided to see if they could find a brand new tv.