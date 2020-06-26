MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – Multiple fire departments were on the scene of a brush fire in Meridian Township.
The call came in at 10:00 p.m. and the departments took out the fire by 11:30 p.m. The fire was nearly 100 feet, but not very wide.
The fire was near Piper Road in Meridian Township.
At this time, crews are looking for hot spots. No structures were damaged and no one was hurt.
Multiple fire departments respond to brush fire in Meridian Township
