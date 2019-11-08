Multiple fire departments responding to incident in Williamstown Township

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - A Roseville man was charged with eight felonies for production, possession and distribution of child porn.

The 23-year-old man was charged with five felony counts of possession of child sexually abusive materials, one felony count for distribution, one felony count for production and one felony count of using a computer to commit a crime.

The felony for production of child sexually abusive materials has a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Officials received a tip in early 2018 that child porn was being distributed from an IP address in Roseville. A search warrant traced the IP address to where Alishan Harden lived.

Harden admitted to using a family laptop on a regular basis to download and share child sexually abusive materials. The laptop and two cell phones were seized with a second warrant.

Harden is expected in court later this month, a bond was set at $15,000.

At this time, Harden is still in custody.