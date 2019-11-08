Multiple fire departments responding to incident in Williamstown Township

WILLIAMSTOWN TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – Multiple fire departments are responding to an incident at a home in the 5000 block of Barton Road.

WLNS has a reporter on the scene, who saw Meridian Fire, Meridian Police, Ingham Township Fire Department, Fowlerville Area Fire Department. Smoke seems to be coming from a home.

