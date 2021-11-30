19-year-old man shot in the back near gas station on S. MLK Jr. Blvd.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 19-year-old man was shot near a Citgo gas station located along south Martin Luthor King Jr Blvd. around 3:00 a.m. Lansing Police tell 6 News.

Officials say upon arrival they found the man with a gunshot wound in the lower back.

He was then taken to a nearby hospital and is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

6 News arrived on the scene around 3:30 a.m. to find 5-7 police units searching the area and entering the store.

At this time officials say no suspects are in custody.

If you have any information involving this shooting you’re encouraged to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

6 News will continue to update this story as more information is released from officials.