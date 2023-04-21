There will be multiple closures on US-127 over the coming days.

In order to allow crews to complete pavement repairs, US-127/M-50 will have a single-lane closure from Springport Road to Parnall Road in Jackson County.

The ramps to and from Springport Road will also be closed.

The closure will be in effect on Friday.

In addition, the I-496 east ramp to US-127 will be closed in Ingham County starting on Friday until Monday.

This will require a detour and drivers should expect delays, officials said.

The closure is part of a $9.5 million project to rebuild two ramps at the US-127 and I-496 interchange. The overall project completion date is set for Friday, June 30, 2023.

To keep up with updates on traffic closures, visit the Michigan Department of Transportation’s official website.