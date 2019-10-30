UPDATE: Multiple robberies in Lansing may be connected

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Officers are investigating two robberies in Lansing that may be connected.

The Lansing Police Department was first called in around 6:15 p.m. at the Family Dollar in the 1200 block of North Martin Luther King Jr Blvd in Lansing. The store is located near the corner of West Willow Street.

We have a reporter on the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

Police describe the man in dark clothing with a bandana. They say a firearm was not seen.

Later in the evening a second call came in just before 7:00 p.m. from the Subway on North Grand River Avenue. The man had the same description.

At both incidents, the suspect left on foot.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar

WLNS-TV