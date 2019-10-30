LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Officers are investigating two robberies in Lansing that may be connected.
The Lansing Police Department was first called in around 6:15 p.m. at the Family Dollar in the 1200 block of North Martin Luther King Jr Blvd in Lansing. The store is located near the corner of West Willow Street.
We have a reporter on the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.
Police describe the man in dark clothing with a bandana. They say a firearm was not seen.
Later in the evening a second call came in just before 7:00 p.m. from the Subway on North Grand River Avenue. The man had the same description.
At both incidents, the suspect left on foot.
UPDATE: Multiple robberies in Lansing may be connected
