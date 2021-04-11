MUST SEE PHOTOS: WLNS celebrates National Pet Day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Sunday, April 11 is recognized as National Pet Day. To celebrate the day, WLNS is highlighting some of our staff’s animal pal’s.

While we show love to our fury friends today, it’s also a reminder to check up on your pets and their health. Go through your pet’s toys and throw away items that are no longer safe. Verify that their vaccinations are up to date and update collars or tags to make sure the information is current.