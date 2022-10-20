The Lansing Branch NAACP Freedom Fund Dinner will be hosted live here on WLNS-TV. The dinner will be aired on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m.

It will also be live-streamed on the WLNS Facebook page.

Can’t make it but still want to see the show? Don’t worry, it’ll air on Oct. 24 at 9 a.m. on WLAJ 53, and at noon on Oct. 25 on CW 5.

The Lansing Branch NAACP Freedom Fund Dinner began in 1966 during a period of racial discrimination and violence in Michigan and the Greater Lansing area. The event is held annually to honor the branch and individuals’ significant contributions to the fight for racial justice, diversity and inclusion, economic and educational opportunities and civil rights.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the dinner has been held as a televised event to celebrate the work of the NAACP in Lansing and nationally.

The celebration is the largest fundraiser for the Lansing Branch NAACP, whose mission is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination.

The funds raised during the Lansing Branch Freedom Fund Celebration will be used to support civil rights work to include the following Six Game Changers:

· Economic Sustainability: A Chance to live the American Dream for All.

· Education: A Free, High-Quality Public Education for All.

· Health Equality for all Americans: Including a Healthy Life and High-Quality Health Care.

· Public Safety and Criminal Justice: Equitable Dispensation of Justice for All.

· Voting Rights and Political Representation: Protect and Enhance Voting Rights and Fair Representation.

· Expanding Youth and Young Adult Engagement: Your Membership is the Lifeblood of our Organization.

Nationally, the NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet began in 1953 as a ten-year program to intensify efforts to complete the job of emancipation. Unfortunately, as this effort was approaching its peak, Medgar W. Evers, a heroic NAACP Mississippi Field Secretary, was killed by an assassin’s bullet. As a result, the NAACP Chairman, Bishop Stephen Spottswood, paid tribute to Evers at the NAACP Convention in Chicago, Illinois, in July 1963, proclaiming that the NAACP Fighting Fund for Freedom would continue.

The overall fight for civil rights remains the cornerstone of the Lansing Branch NAACP. To donate or to get involved, please visit naacplansing.org.