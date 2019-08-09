MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Ingham County Animal Control is now holding a “Name Your Price” adoption special.
This means the shelter is letting you set your adoption fee. Dog adopters must still purchase a dog license for $15.
The reason for this special is because Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter is reaching capacity for dogs and cats in their care. In July, there were 277 cats brought to the shelter, and 113 dogs.
For more information on discounted adoption fees or other programs at Ingham County Animal Control, contact the shelter at (517) 676 – 8370.
“Name Your Price” pet adoption special in Mason
