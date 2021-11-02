NASCAR announces race start times for the 2022 season, including two Michigan races

Aric Almirola (10) beats Christopher Bell (20), Ryan Newman (6) and Joey Logano (22) to the finish line to win the first NASCAR Daytona 500 dual qualifying auto race Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS)– NASCAR has announced start times for the 2022 season, and two races will be held at the Michigan International Speedway.

The two races include:

The Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 will take place Sunday, Aug. 7 at 3:30 p.m. The Xfinity Series race is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 6 at 3 p.m.

Ticket prices for the Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 will start at $39 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under.

Doubleheader tickets for Saturday will start at $25; kids 12 and under are free.

Henry Ford Hospital is providing courtesy passes to kids 12 and under to get free passes on Sundays.

People can view all three 2022 NASCAR national series schedules and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets.