Nassar sexual abuse survivors, family not impressed by MSU strategy

EAST LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — Friday on 6 News at 6 you’ll hear from a mother whose daughter was sexually abused by former MSU doctor Larry Nassar and a sister survivor. They are speaking up after our story with the MSU President Thursday night on 6 news at 6.

In the story Thursday, President Samuel Stanley Jr. spoke to us about two topics including the school’s relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy and the return of the healing fund for survivors.

It was announced the fund is coming back in September after being shut down last year due to fraud.

“I think that’s an important step forward and I think again we’ll work to make sure that it’s administered appropriately so there’ll be a new administer for it so I’m excited about that,” Stanley said on Thursday. “Ultimately I want to see things that again are going to help survivors.”

In response to President Stanley, the ‘Parents of Sister Survivors Engage’ group said they hope Michigan State will do what it has not yet done, honor its promises. Those include the new president’s statement that one of his first acts would be to meet with the Nassar survivors and families.

POSSE said, “Our children will continue to deal with what happened throughout their lives. Hundreds of families have been forever changed. MSU’s changes have been designed to protect the university rather than prevent another Larry Nassar.”

To hear Friday night’s story tune in on 6 news at 6.