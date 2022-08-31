LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan is an automotive state, but officials also want it to be a hub for cyber security. They say that all starts with students.

On Wednesday, the White House Director of Cyber Security stopped at Lansing Community College, hoping to inspire and recruit candidates into the world of cyberspace at an early age.

Right now, there are hundreds of thousands of jobs in the cyber security industry, which is why Chris Inglis spoke to potential cyber-warriors at LCC.

Students got to voice their perspectives and be inspired.

One of them was LCC student Sherridell Knox, who really impressed Inglis.

“They seemed more interested in me than I thought they would be,” said Knox.

Knox said that he’s glad he can be an example for those who look like him.

“I felt honored honestly, they seem very sincere in their interest in their consideration of what we were presenting to them,” said Knox, an LCC Cybersecurity student.

“Well, there’s not enough African American people in tech anyway. I’ve seen a lot of people actually see me move into the IT field and begin their own journey, I think we need access to more opportunities like that.”

More than 600,000 jobs in the cyber security field need to be filled according to Representative Elissa Slotkin.

Especially with the uptick in hacks, Slotkin learned from students how jobs for Coders, IT Analysts, all the way down to Engineers can be filled.

“The first-level jobs are saying you need 3 years of experience and 5 years of experience,” said Slotkin. “Well, how do they get that experience if they can’t get into the jobs they want?”

That was something the national director was happy to hear and take back to Washington.

“Michigan strikes me as the forefront of cyber education. So we can bring the next generation that has the skills necessary to make cyber do what it should do,” said Inglis.

Students can all agree that those wanting to learn the trade to never underestimate what opportunities a community college can provide.

“I like what I do, it’s frustrating trying to figure most things out but it’s rewarding,” said Knox.