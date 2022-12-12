LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If Joe Biden does not run for president again, the national news media is pounding on the stories on who might run.

One national publication featured an upbeat photo of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer under the heading “Presidential Material.”

The picture appeared in an article from the Huffington Post outlining all of the possible Democratic presidential contenders including this quote:

“How about taking another run at electing the first woman to the presidency? Meet Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.”

The stories came out of the Ritz Carlton hotel in New Orleans, where earlier this month, the Democratic Governors Association held a meeting and Whitmer was center stage.

A picture of the governor at the podium with two other Democrat governors at her side was in the Politico story entitled “Democrats elected a big class of young governors. They might be the future of the party.”

And in the piece, they quoted the governor saying “it is a very deep bench now of leaders who are executives who have to solve problems.”

But there were no quotes from her saying that she will not run, which of course keeps the speculation alive.

But recall that is exactly what she told 6 News.

“I’m not going to run for president in 2024. Period,” she told us.

We’ll have to wait and see if that holds true.