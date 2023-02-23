LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — NBA star James Harden has reached out to John Hao, one of the students recovering from the shooting on MSU’s campus, by sending him game-worn shoes and talking to him on video chat, ESPN reports.

Hao, who is recovering in Sparrow Hospital and is paralyzed according to information shared in his GoFundMe page, is a big fan of sports and said his favorite player is James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Hao has received much public support, with his GoFundMe page reaching more than $350,000 in donations.

When Harden heard the story, he connected with Hao by mailing him multiple pairs of shoes, including one that was worn in a game.

Harden also called Hao via video chat and gave him words of encouragement. Telling him to stay strong and positive, and that he loved to see Hao’s smile.

The emotional moment was captured on video and can be watched above.