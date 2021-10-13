Nearly 3,000 food backpacks were given out today at the Greater Lansing Food Bank

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today dozens of Jackson volunteers were at the Greater Lansing Food Bank packing nearly 3,000 food backpacks and kits for people and kids in need.

“We are looking for the communities in our area that are currently underserved and we know there’s a lot of them that have barriers to getting to food pantries or seniors that can’t get transportation to get food,” said Kelly Miller, the Director of Philanthropy at the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

The food bank called today a, “food packing blitz”. Every bag made went towards areas across mid Michigan.

A financial company called Jackson gave nearly a million dollars to help expand the food banks’ inventory.

The new warehouse has enough space for twice as many volunteers. This allows them to increase their reach and overall impact in the community with food distribution.

“A labor of love I will say. You know it’s been hard. It’s been challenging but at the same time it’s been incredibly fulfilling seeing the fact that everything that we’ve done has worked and we’ve prevented so many people from going hungry or even facing hunger.” Kelly Miller, the Director of Philanthropy at the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

Ryan Warner is a volunteer, he hopes it helps the families who are in need right now.

“I’m hoping it helps people in the community that they really appreciate the donations. There’s such a wide range of things that I’ve seen in the different buckets so, I’m hoping that they appreciate what’s here and it inspires other people to volunteer too.” Ryan Warner, volunteer

The food bank is actively searching for more volunteers as the pandemic continues and is thankful for anyone who extends a helping hand.