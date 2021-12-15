Nearly $30K grant Jackson to create to go towards Ronald McDonald House

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Michigan recently received some bad news.
As of this month, the copper phone lines for the social services organization would be disconnected.
After applying for a Jackson community grant, the House was able to secure a new telecommunications system
Our phones are a critical method of communication for families and staff to stay connectedCarolyn Hurst, executive director of RMHMM
to the hospital 24 hours a day. We oftenserve low-income families who may not have access to personal cell phones. This grant will ensure guests can make calls to their support systems as they navigate the life-altering impact of caring for a hospitalized child.”
The phone system will be fully installed as of Dec. 31.
The upgrade will provide phone access for all guests at the House and will ensure families are still able to be easily reached by medical professionals.
At Jackson, helping others is what our business is all about. We’re committed to contributing to the socialKirstyn Waldron, corporate philanthropy manager at Jackson
and economic well-being of our community, with a particular focus on organizations and programs dedicated to supporting strong families.”