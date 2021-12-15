Nearly $30K grant Jackson to create to go towards Ronald McDonald House

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Michigan recently received some bad news.

As of this month, the copper phone lines for the social services organization would be disconnected.

After applying for a Jackson community grant, the House was able to secure a new telecommunications system

Our phones are a critical method of communication for families and staff to stay connected

to the hospital 24 hours a day. We oftenserve low-income families who may not have access to personal cell phones. This grant will ensure guests can make calls to their support systems as they navigate the life-altering impact of caring for a hospitalized child.” Carolyn Hurst, executive director of RMHMM

The phone system will be fully installed as of Dec. 31.

The upgrade will provide phone access for all guests at the House and will ensure families are still able to be easily reached by medical professionals.