Nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken nuggets recalled in multiple states

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) - A man was shot several times early Sunday morning in south Jackson, police said

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 3 a.m. on Sunday, June 28, in the 300 block of East Euclid Avenue south of downtown, said the Jackson Police Department.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was found by police alive but with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Health in unknown condition, police said.

The suspected shooter and the weapon used are still unknown at this time, according to a report by our media partners at MLive.

No further details were immediately available and the case is under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.