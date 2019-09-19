Neighbor shares memories of Amish buggy victims

EATON COUNTY, MICH. (WLNS) — A community grieves the tragic loss of three children killed when a vehicle slammed into an Amish buggy.

The crash happened just east of Vermontville around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. Eaton County deputies said a car hit the back of the carriage while driving down Vermontville Highway.

Lester Woodbury has known the family of the children for years and shares the memories he has of the kids.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Woodbury. “It’s one of those things you can’t plan for.”

Woodberry and his wife have lived next door to the family for more than 20 years and said, “We were tickled to see them go by because their school was just east of here.”

They watched the children grow up and would see them often. The couple says the family is nice and their children were very helpful and very sweet. The older siblings would come over to help weed and rake their lawn.

Woodbury said, “They’re kind, they’re gentle, very courteous.”

They’ve been devastated since they found out what happened to their good friends.

“We shed a lot of tears,” he said.

but they do have something they’re holding on to. something that brings a smile to their face.

“They have two other kids that would be going to school when they get a little older,” Woodbury said. “We’ll be watching for them.”

A 6-year old boy was also injured in that crash. Eaton Co. deputies said he is in stable condition.

The elderly driver of the vehicle that crashed into the buggy was checked out at the hospital. There is no word on if any charges will be filed.

If you would like to help with funeral costs or food, you can send it to David and Ida Hoschstetler at 8842 W. Gresham Hwy Vermontville, MI 49096.