LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police are still investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in the city’s southwest side outside of a Quality Dairy store.

Lansing Police officers said they responded to calls of shots fired around 4 pm. Neighbors said they have never seen this type of incident just feet from their front door.

“I think I’ve noticed it get a little worse. It’s not so bad in this area but you can’t really relax,” said resident Nora Adams.

Adams has lived in Lansing for decades. Now a grandmother, she was appalled to learn about the shooting outside the Quality Dairy that happened shortly after she bought ice cream with her grandson.

“He was sitting here eating the ice cream and my daughter pulled up and said there’s a whole bunch of cops right there at QD. I said, ‘how? We just got back from there’ and we had no idea what was going on and that’s when we went to look and found out that somebody had been shot,” Adams said.

When police arrived, they arrived, officers learned an older man was seated in a car for a meeting with two younger men to make a sale. But police said that quickly turned into a robbery.

The man was shot right before the two men ran away. Police said the man is in the hospital and is expected to survive.

People who live near the scene said it was shocking to see Lansing and East Lansing officers search for evidence from their living room windows.

Neighbors who did not want to speak on camera said it’s part of a rising trend of crime including car break-ins in recent months.

Adams said she has cameras now after her granddaughter’s purse was taken from a car in her driveway.

“She had forgotten her purse in the van or something and my husband had found it thrown over there on the street. So someone had actually gotten into the van,” Adams said.

While she tries to keep a watchful eye on herself and her neighbors, Adams says the situation is frustrating.

“You can say it can not happen to me or whatever and it has happened. So you can’t really trust being here anymore,” she said.

Officials have yet to provide the ages of those involved or what type of transaction it was.