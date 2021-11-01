Neighbors shocked after dead bodies found in East Lansing home

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Questions continue tonight after police say two people were found dead inside a home in East Lansing yesterday around 9:00 p.m. Sunday. Tonight neighbors are reacting to the news.

A lot of neighbors say the area is normally quiet and there’s still a lot of unanswered questions to what happened last night. After hearing what’s been made public, neighbors are shocked.

“It’s been a great community since I’ve been here. It’s really pretty quiet, most of the people here are friendly. I’m definitely surprised,” said neighbor Khirese Leek.

People living on Halter Lane in East Lansing are still processing what happened last night.

“During the day you might see a policeman once in a while and that’s great have them scan the area, but yeah I didn’t know what was going on,” said neighbor Sue Teres.

East Lansing Police say they responded to a call about a shooting. When they arrived they found two people dead inside of a home on Halter Lane. The victims have not been identified and police could not confirm if it’s being investigated as a homicide, murder-suicide or another situation.

“I’m very shocked probably because I didn’t hear any gunshots. I just kind of saw maybe the aftermath of what happened after,” said Leek.

Some neighbors didn’t hear about what happened until this morning, and when they did hear the news it left some uneasy.

“That’s kind of nerve-racking to hear that type of stuff going on,” said Teres.

Police say it’s early in the investigation and they’re still trying to find answers but right now there are no suspects involved and no threat to the public.