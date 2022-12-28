LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A denied request to establish a prepay program for DTE customers would’ve cost $13 million, Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) denied the company’s request to instill a prepay program, as well as rescinding some customer protections.

According to AG Nessel, DTE’s proposed program posed the following issues for Michiganders:

A prepaid pilot program frm DTE was unpopular and saw almost all participants leave.

DTE wanted to spread the program costs out across its entire customer base, while those who were in the program would actually benefit.

DTE would have had the ability to disconnect customers for late payments in the program, without built-in safeguards guaranteed by the billing rules.

The lack of detail on any benefits for customers $12.6 million to get the program started.

Unspecified costs to keep the program running.

DTE discussed the costs of the case in a separate docket, making a proper cost-benefit analysis impossible.

“While programs such as DTE’s prepay proposal may appear harmless on their face, it is important to understand how the program is structured, what protections ratepayers are being asked to forfeit, how much the program will cost, and who will ultimately pay for the program,” said Nessel.