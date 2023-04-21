LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The state Attorney General is pushing back on the Livingston County Sheriff for not enforcing the new red flag law designed to keep firearms out of the hands of those who should not have them.

The ink wasn’t even dry on the newly adopted red flag law when the Livingston County sheriff thumbed his nose at it saying he would not enforce the law.

“I think it is unfortunate,” said AG Dana Nessel.

Nessel also said she would describe his choice as “irresponsible.”

“Whenever law enforcement has an opportunity to prevent someone from being murdered or taking their own life and refuse to do anything, that’s their job to protect the public,” said Nessel.

“I don’t think my constituents want the red flag law enforced because they are unconstitutional,” said Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy.

Nessel argues allowing the courts to confiscate weapons from those who might harm themselves or others is needed.

So what action could she take against the sheriff?

“I can’t take any action against him personally. I can’t make him enforce the law,” said Nessel.

As for his bumpy relationship with the Attorney General, here’s what he wants to do:

“Frankly, I’d like to go out and have a beer with Dana Nessel.”