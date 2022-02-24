LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new 750,000 square foot McLaren Hospital is set to have its grand opening on Sunday, March 6, for its new Lansing location, after more than three years of construction.

The moment of opening has been highly anticipated as this large Lansing project took $600 million to complete.

Officials with the hospital say the construction of the building happened during a global pandemic, and its new facilities have more than they imagined.

“We tried to make it very inviting, a lot of windows, we wanting people to kind of have that nature coming in,” John Patterson, Vice President of Support Services said.

The new greater Lansing hospital with nine floors is located just East of I-496 on Collins Road near Michigan State University.

Officials expect the majority of its two current campuses on Greenlawn and Pennsylvania Avenues to close by summer.

McLaren broke ground on the new facility around 2018, and and says the new state of the art facility has everything.

“We just have many more offerings,” Patterson said. “We have many more patient and visitor comforts, we have charging stations throughout, we have the upmost in safety and security and just many more options.”

The hospital offers 239 acute care beds, a level three trauma center, emergency department and multiple institutes and programs.

McLaren offers family medicine, orthopedic, sports medicine, comprehensive cardiac, multiple surgical units and more.

Health officials say the pandemic really transformed the thought process behind how this new location was built.

“Early on we realized we needed to equip our hospitals with safety measures that we never had to think of before. So we built these negative air flow rooms on all the floors, and labor and delivery especially, to accommodate mothers who may have COVID, to keep her and the baby safe.” John Patterson, Vice President of Support Services said.

The thermometer for these negative air flow rooms controls the air temperature, to help pregnant mothers with COVID-19 be able to deliver safely.

The health care system has also teamed up with Michigan State University offering residency programs and fellowships.

For individuals waiting for a loved one under medical care, McLaren offers three different areas of food options inside the hospital.

“We have a smoothie shop, a lovely coffee shop, as well as a cafeteria with five different serving stations,” Patterson said.

In addition, there will be a state of the art glass chapel and a sacred space provided for patients and workers to utilize.

The hospital says while this is the grand opening, there are still construction projects underway.