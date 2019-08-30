New apartment causing headaches for students

EAST LANSING. (MICH) — After getting off to a rough start on move-in day, some renters at “the hub on campus” in East Lansing said they aren’t all happy with their new apartments.

Resident Samantha Lipiccolo said, “I was really lucky when I walked in to my apartment there was like no problems, like, I was really happy.”

But that wasn’t the case for everyone who moved into the Hub on Campus.

“Given the fact of how much my mom is paying for this place it kinda sucks,” said resident Michael Wilkinson.

Things didn’t get off to a smooth start he said, “Over 500 people moving in at once so it was kinda hectic, like two elevators were working. Hauling luggage up 10 flights of stairs isn’t fun.”

Once people arrived to move in they were told they would have to wait and they waited for hours, but that’s not where the problems stopped.

“Two days ago I was stuck in the elevator with 16 other people for 45 minutes,” said Wilkinson.

A spokesperson for the hub said two out of three elevators are working and they expect the third one to be up and running soon.

People tell us the hub’s workers have been consistently updating them by email.

The city of East Lansing did issue a temporary certificate of occupancy for the apartments, but a final certificate will not be issued until they complete other projects like trash and recycling and landscaping.

“I was going to see how this year would go, but I was planning here next year, but if it continues I don’t think I’ll be living here,” said Wilkinson.