New app created to help slow the spread of COVID-19

East Lansing (WLNS)–The state of Michigan and Michigan State University teamed up and rolled out a pilot app that traces the contact of COVID 19. The app- My Covid Alert, which was created to help reduce the spread of the virus – can only be download in the East Lansing area for now.

This app is voluntary and anonymous according to the state of Michigan. This app works is by Bluetooth technology and by having your location.

After downloading the app, it monitors the contact you have had with other app users who you have been within 6 feet of you – for more than 15 minutes.

If a user does test positive for COVID-19 and puts that information into the app, within 10 hours of entering- it will then notify all app users that they have been in close contact with- that they’ve been exposed to the virus.

This means even if you are waiting in line or shopping near a person you do not know, and they are an app user who tests positive- you will know.

Dan Olsen, Michigan State University, Deputy Spokesperson said this is only a tool, “It’s not a replacement. And it’s not a replacement for all of the things that we have learned over this pandemic that are helpful to help slow and contain the spread of the virus.”

Olsen also said they are excited to see how successful the app becomes and wants all the East Lansing community and- especially Spartans to download it. They believe it will help not only protect yourself but also others around you. If you are in the East Lansing area you can download it in the apple app store and the google app store.