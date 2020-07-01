New auto insurance changes start tomorrow, here are 6 things you need to know

Cars line up long before Otay Mesa Border Crossing opens its northbound gates. Some people being lining up at 2 a.m. to be the first to cross into the U.S. (Jorge Nieto/Special to Border Report)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) Michigan has the highest auto insurance rates in the Country. Last spring, in an effort to change that, lawmakers passed a bi-partisan bill overhauling the system. The new auto insurance law goes into effect tomorrow, here are six things you need to know.

Number one, what are the changes? Tomorrow, Michiganders can choose their personal injury protection or PIP coverage. Right now, everyone with auto insurance has unlimited PIP coverage, meaning your auto insurer will pay all medical and health cost associated with a car crash, for life.

Number two, what are the options? There are six PIP coverage plans listed below.

Laura Appel, the senior VP at Michigan Health and Hospital Association warns to choose wisely.

“If you’ve chosen 500 thousand dollars worth of coverage, and three people are in the car that’s all you have for all three of you.”

Number three, how do you determine which policy is right for you? Unfortunately there is no “one size fits all” answer. It depends on your family and your finances. To map out your risk v. reward go to michigan.gov/autoinsurance .

But luckily, number four, no matter which policy you decide to go with there will likely be savings, says Erin McDonough the executive director of the Insurance Alliance of Michigan.

“I could potentially save, even if i keep unlimited up to three, four hundred dollars.”

Number five, if you don’t have insurance now is the time to get it! Fee’s associated with a lapse in coverage will be waived for 18 months.

Lastly, don’t be intimidated. Anita Fox the director of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services wants to remind people that it is common to choose your coverage plan when it comes to other forms of health insurance, this is just a new option.

For any additional questions DIFS has additional resources, call (833) 275-3437 or email autoinsurance@michigan.gov