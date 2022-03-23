OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – Fans of Detroit-style pizza in Okemos will have a new hotspot very soon.

The Michigan-based pizza chain will be opening its 20th restaurant in Michigan and the second restaurant in the mid-Michigan area on April 4.

On opening day, Buddy’s will offer the first 100 guests free pizza for a year. Dine-in and carryout customers can receive a coupon booklet that includes one free, 8-square two-topping pizza per month for 12 months.

“Having the opportunity to partner with two Lansing-area organizations allows us to further connect with the local community during this exciting new restaurant opening in Okemos,” said Buddy’s Pizza Chief Brand Officer Wes Pikula. “As we share the Original Detroit-Style Pizza across Michigan, it’s important for us to support the local organizations making a difference in the communities we serve, and these two organizations are doing just that.”

From March 28-30, Buddy’s will host a charity event where the restaurant will pay for each customer’s food in exchange for a donation to Child and Family Charities, a local nonprofit providing prevention, intervention, therapy, recovery, advocacy and support services to children, youth and families.

Buddy’s will also donate all opening day sales on April 4 to Haven House, which provides emergency shelter to one and two-parent families and helps families find permanent housing.