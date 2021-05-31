New cancer study in California scans minority volunteers without cancer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new cancer research study in California is performing full-body scans on patients but not those who are sick.

The researchers are scanning patients who do not have cancer, especially people of color.

It may look like a concerning trip to the doctor but it’s actually a trial of a new cancer research study at University of California Davis.

“The reason why we are having this study is to recruit healthy individuals who don’t have cancer or disease to be able to provide compassions to patients with the disease,” said researcher Dr. Moon Chen.

The study is using this first of it’s kind full-body scanner is capturing images of a healthy person’s body to make the comparison to someone with cancer.

“There really isn’t a whole lot of comparative data,” said Chen.

The study is going one step further.

“This is the first study of its kind that looking intentionally at racial/ethnic minorities.”

Researchers are looking for minority volunteers to make sure the data is more diverse for a diverse community.

“All people aren’t alike. So, this is an opportunity to seek a match, so to speak, between people of the same race and ethnicity with the disease versus someone without the disease,” said Chen.

The goal is to get more equity into treating everyone with cancer and having better information to do so. Some think having that knowledge is vital.

“I think that minorities, we need to know more about the health in our body. The more there is to this, it’s better for us,” said Brenda Castelan.

“It would be good that, you know they will consider race or genetic makeup, for example a predisposition to certain diseases,” said Criselda Ignacio.

That’s the end game: better data to better treat anyone and everyone who may come toe to toe with cancer.