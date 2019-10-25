New Capital City Market coming to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - General Motors and the United Auto Workers have reached an agreement and employees are heading back to work tonight.

Unless notified by your Group Leader, many Lansing employees received information about upcoming shifts.

Lansing Regional Stamping skilled trade employees working the third shift are reporting back to work tonight at 10:00 p.m.

Stamping employees report to work for the normal shift starting at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26th.

Also on Saturday at 6:00 a.m., Lansing Grand River Stamping skilled trades and production employees will only run first shift. Everyone else 3rd and 2nd LGS trades and production report Monday as normal.

Lansing Delta Township skilled trades and maintenance resume operations on first shift at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

LDT skilled trades and maintenance will resume operations on first shift, Saturday, Oct. 26 at 6:30 a.m. while assembly operations on third shift, Sunday, October 27th at 9:00 p.m.

Lansing Grand River Assembly skilled trade employees report to work normal shift starting at 10 p.m. Sunday, October 27th. The 3rd shift will start Monday. All employees report to work normal shift starting at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, October 28th.

“We delivered a contract that recognizes our employees for the important contributions they make to the overall success of the company, with a strong wage and benefit package and additional investment and job growth in our U.S. operations,” said Mary Barra, GM Chairman and CEO.