LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Apartments and fresh food are part of the plans for upcoming construction in downtown Lansing.
The Gillespie Group is hoping to start construction on a four-story building which will include a hotel, restaurant, grocery story in the spring of 2019.
Redevelopment began in the mid-1990s, but underground contamination required a $2 million investment to fix.
State and local officials along with the development team provided a $1,250,000 grant and a $750,000 loan for the safe reuse of the property.
The project will be in the area known as the Stadium District.
New Capital City Market coming to Lansing
