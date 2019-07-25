New charges coming for Lansing parents whose baby died

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) - A man accused of intentionally shooting his two-year-old son in the face tried to fake a mental illness according to a report from a forensic psychiatrist.

Michael Glance, 32 of Blackman Township, was found mentally competent for trial on Thursday, July 25, after originally being ruled mentally incompetent, according to our partners at MLive.

Glance was arraigned April 18 on three charges each of assault with intent to murder and felony firearm in the April 16 shooting of his son, 2-year-old Ryker Glance.

Glance waived his right to a preliminary examination and will be in a Jackson County courtroom for a pretrial hearing in about a month.

A report on May 22nd said Glance was mentally incompetent for trial.

However, Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kati Rezmierski argued that Glance was faking his symptoms at a May 31st competency hearing.

A second assessment of Glance from the Center for Forensic Psychiatry, dated June 19th, determined the mental illness diagnosed earlier was in fact faked, Jackson District Court Judge Michael Klaeren said.

It’s likely Glance faked his symptoms of mental illness and he showed symptoms not typical of people with a genuine mental illness, the June 19 report read by Klaeren said.

“This was an extraordinary case, to the extent that I’ve never had an individual found incompetent May 22, then three weeks later found competent,” defense attorney Andrew Kirckpatrick said.

Glance will undergo a criminal responsibility evaluation done by a different doctor at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry, Klaeren said.

The examiner will determine Glance’s mental and emotional state at the time of the shooting. The defense can make an argument for not guilty by reason of insanity, depending on the outcome of the exam.

During an argument on April 16, with Nicole McCarthy, Ryker’s mother, Glance held a pistol to his son’s head and pulled the trigger, but it did not fire, prosecutors previously said.

McCarthy strapped Ryker in his car seat and was getting ready to drive away when Glance came out of the house with a shotgun and shot his son in the face, they said.