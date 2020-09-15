New college rankings place MSU 12th out of 14 schools in Big Ten

New rankings of colleges and universities across the country rank Michigan State University as the 80th best school in the country and 12th out of 14 schools in the Big Ten.

The rankings by U.S. News and World Report is one of the better publicized lists of college rankings. The magazine bases its decisions on factors including graduation rates, reputation, faculty resources including class size and pay, financial aid, graduate debt, and alumni giving.

Princeton, Harvard, and Columbia University in New York topped the list, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Yale.

Northwestern University, the Big Ten’s only private school, led the list coming in at #9.

The University of Michigan finished second among Big Ten schools at 24th overall. The University of of Wisconsin finished third.

MSU, which finished at 80 overall, beat out Iowa and Nebraska. MSU also edged out Stony Brook University (88), the school previously led by the current MSU President Samuel Stanley, Jr.

Here are the overall rankings for each Big Ten school:

Northwestern – 9

Michigan – 24

Wisconsin – 42

Illinois – 47

Purdue/Ohio State – 53

Maryland – 58

Rutgers/Penn State – 63

Minnesota – 66

Indiana – 76

MSU – 80

Iowa – 88

Nebraska – 133

The University of Michigan ranked #3 among public universities, beaten out by two schools in the University of California system: Los Angeles (UCLA) and Berkeley.

MSU finished in 32nd place among its public counterparts.

“Continuing improvements in Michigan State University’s persistence and graduation rates reflect the efforts of faculty and hard work of students to achieve their academic goals,” said MSU Provost Teresa Woodruff in a press release. “While I am happy with the news, we have more work to do.”

MSU did celebrate a decade as having the best undergraduate supply chain management program and finished at #5 for agricultural engineering.

The university also led public universities among study abroad programs (#13 overall).

The Eli Broad College of Business was also the 14th best business school among public universities.