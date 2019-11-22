New decision made in Lansing superintendent hiring process

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — The search for Lansing School District’s next leader reached a turning point Thursday night that left many feeling heard.

As we previously reported here on 6 News, the district’s acting superintendent was placed on leave after allegations of harassment came to light and now concerned residents want to make sure the new hire is the right fit.

“As a survivor of sexual abuse I am appalled and saddened by the dismissive response of you.” said one person during public comment at the Lansing Board Education Meeting on Thursday.

Others said, “I think you’ve heard very clearly that we don’t want Doctor Mark Coscarella to be our next Superintendent.”

Many seemed against the idea that Coscarella could possibly land the job after the allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against him.

When it comes to hiring someone for this role, many wanted three things to happen. Right now the search for the candidate is an internal one, but many want the search to go beyond this.

The other idea is to, “Extend the time period of the hiring process to ensure that Lansing School District can attract the most qualified candidates for the job not the one just meeting the absolute bare minimum,” said another person during public comment.

Lastly, they want it to be a requirement that anyone considered for this position have no history of sexual misconduct.

After all this input, one board member said, “Madam president, I move that we formally decide as a board to conduct an external search.”

This motion was unanimously passed by the board and now that this decision has been made, which will extend the timeline of the hiring process. The next steps are to considered a new interim superintendent until someone is selected.