LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Environmental Protection Agency has made a new approval that will quicken the process of building the new Ultium Cells facility.

The approval comes after U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin urged EPA Administrator Michael Regan to allow the use of carbon nanotubes at the plant.

Senators Debbie Stabenow, Gary Peters and U.S. Rep Tim Walberg also signed the letter.

Getting this new plant up and running will generate thousands of new jobs in the Lansing area – both directly and indirectly – and will support GM’s manufacturing in other parts of Michigan. That means the battery cells being built here in Lansing will support EVs being built by Michigan auto workers all across our state. The sooner the assembly lines start rolling, the better, and that’s why I led my colleagues to push the EPA to cut through government red tape and get the necessary approvals to break ground. I’m so glad that the agency has given GM and Ultium Cells the green light to move forward, and I can’t wait to see the significant impact this is going to have on Mid-Michigan. As the EV competition with China and others heats up, this plant is a win for Michigan, for American manufacturing, and for our national security. U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin

Around $2.6 billion is going into the plant, which is estimated to create 1,700 new jobs in Lansing.