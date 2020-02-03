New exhibit at MSU celebrates survivors

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A new exhibit is opening today at the Michigan State University Union Art Gallery that celebrates “survivors” of traumatic events.

We are Worth Everything: Survivors as Themselves presents images of groups who have been involved in traumatic events. The exhibit hopes to expand the survivor community narrative by moving stories forward “to present a more nuanced view of these courageous people.”

On Saturday, a reception is scheduled from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. to celebrate the exhibit which features portraits made in collaboration with Survivors by Judy Walgren, Eve Edelheit, and Maddie McGarvey. Additionally, Kimberly Ann Priest will present a poem titled “Celebrate.”

This is an ongoing body of work. If you identify as a Survivor and would like to participate in the project, please email Judy Walgren at walgrenj@msu.edu

Judy Walgren is the Associate Director and Professor of Practice in the School of Journalism at Michigan State University.

