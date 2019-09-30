New federal rule would take away benefits for over 144,000 Michigan residents

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 24 states are opposed to a federal government’s proposed changes to a benefits program.



The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits 144,188 individuals in 79,901 Michigan households.



The U.S. Department of Agriculture proposal would end states’ ability to set rules for SNAP eligibility based on the unique needs of their communities.



The program provides residents with limited incomes access to nutritious food they otherwise would not have.



“I am horrified that the federal government feels comfortable not only in depriving adults of the essential assistance needed to put food on their tables, but also denying 58,743 Michigan children from eating lunch at school and consequently impacting their ability to learn. ” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a written statement.



Based on federal guidelines, each state designs its own process for how low-income residents apply for SNAP benefits.



The federal government’s proposed rule includes eliminating a policy known as “broad based categorical eligibility” which allows states to consider local economic factors like high costs of living or costs of childcare when determining eligibility for SNAP.



24 states Attorneys General wrote a letter opposing the proposed changes.



The letter argues that the rule would violate federal law and harm the states, their residents, their local economies, and public health.



The argument includes taking food assistance away from 3.1 million vulnerable people, causing 265,000 children to lose free school meals, taking SNAP benefits from seniors which could force low-income seniors to choose between paying for necessary medication and food, as well as harming public health and violating a federal act which governs how federal agencies implement rule changes.